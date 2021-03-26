DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

