LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. 6,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,365. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

