Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo Sells 5,490 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GOSS remained flat at $$9.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,355. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $688.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.