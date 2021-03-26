The New York Times Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,957. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

