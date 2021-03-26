Traders Purchase Large Volume of Luminex Put Options (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 595 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,044% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

