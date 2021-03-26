Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $155.42 and last traded at $152.97, with a volume of 1759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.61.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.32.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

