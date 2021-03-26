Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 5,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,461,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,909,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

