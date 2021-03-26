iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 12,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 280,057 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.