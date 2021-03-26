BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,066. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

