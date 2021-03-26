Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 111,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,202,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,297,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,493. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

