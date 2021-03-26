eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHTH. Truist dropped their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

eHealth stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,540. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

