Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,984 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Sterling Construction worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

