Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.14. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

