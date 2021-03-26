Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. The firm is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections may cast a pall over the firm. Further, soaring manufacturing and operating costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. Also, adverse foreign currency translations may impact the company’s earnings. Stretched balance sheet of the firm also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 15,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,695. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

