Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. New Street Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.39.

AMD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 404,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,131,777. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

