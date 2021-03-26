WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

WRK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 6,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,713. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

