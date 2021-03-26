Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after buying an additional 300,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $444.85. 3,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.74 and its 200-day moving average is $468.84. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.30 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

