Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Arko has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

