Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.11 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

