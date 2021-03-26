Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

