Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

