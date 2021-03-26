Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 286,432 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,340,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $330,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

