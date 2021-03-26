Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $450,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $237.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

