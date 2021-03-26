JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,384,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $409,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $78.71 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

