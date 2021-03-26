Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.99% of OptiNose worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

