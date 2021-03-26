Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

