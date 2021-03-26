DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $19,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 390,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.