DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of -570.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

