Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $6.06 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPT opened at $110.09 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

