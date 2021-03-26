Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

