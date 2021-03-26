Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Thursday, reaching €159.30 ($187.41). The company had a trading volume of 63,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

