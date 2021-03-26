REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $3,559,331. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

