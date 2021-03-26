ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 248,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,321,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.