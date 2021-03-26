Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $613,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $9,259,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

