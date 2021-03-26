Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

EAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $52.37 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

