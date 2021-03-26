Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.54.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

