CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CVX stock opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million and a PE ratio of -28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CEMATRIX has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.86.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.