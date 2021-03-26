CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
CVX stock opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million and a PE ratio of -28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CEMATRIX has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.86.
CEMATRIX Company Profile
