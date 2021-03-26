Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,236,124 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,170,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $154.86 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

