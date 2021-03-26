BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,173.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

