Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $101,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $179.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 927,467 shares of company stock valued at $192,353,049. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.