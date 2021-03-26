ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 10% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $39,223.56 and approximately $21,948.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

