AdEx (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

