Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIVKU opened at $10.53 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.