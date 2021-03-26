Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Gary Loeb Sells 17,524 Shares

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SGMO remained flat at $$12.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,990. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

