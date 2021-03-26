PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 8,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.15. 3,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,020. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.