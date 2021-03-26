Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $30.75 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $5,277,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.