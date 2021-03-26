Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.61.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

