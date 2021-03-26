Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $5 Million Stock Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

