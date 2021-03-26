508,933 Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

GHVIU stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.