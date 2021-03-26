Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,500 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

ABNB stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

